Tuesday, July 26, 2022

RIP Joe Sherlock

Joe Sherlock was an old school auto blogger, who stubbornly refused to adopt RSS and other newfangled methods.  He had a long history with cars and often had interesting things to say.  I enjoyed reading him.  RIP. http://www.joesherlock.com/blog.html
