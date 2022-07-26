The Auto Prophet
A blog (mostly) about the auto industry, by an engineer who works in it.
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
RIP Joe Sherlock
Joe Sherlock was an old school auto blogger, who stubbornly refused to adopt RSS and other newfangled methods. He had a long history with cars and often had interesting things to say. I enjoyed reading him. RIP.
http://www.joesherlock.com/blog.html
Posted by
Unknown
at
8:16 AM
