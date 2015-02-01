TaxAct error: "PDF import down for maintenance"

If you are using TaxAct software, and you try to import a TurboTax PDF return from the prior year as a starting point, it will fail. This is because TaxAct does not like long file names!
The error I got was "PDF import is down for maintenance, please try again in a few minutes".
In fact it works fine. Just copy your long file name PDF to somethign short, e.g. "2013.pdf", and use that. This is a bug that TaxAct tech support confirmed for me when I called to ask about it.
1 comment:
