Monday, April 06, 2015

You want an old fashioned truck...

Suppose you want a basic, American, old school work truck.  Something to get around town, move some supplies, but you don't need a ton of gadgets, and you want it cheap.

I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Chevrolet offers their Colorado mid-sized pickup in an extended cab, long bed, manual transmission, vinyl floor covering trim that MSRPs for only $21,000.  Which means with some negotiating skills, or perhaps your GM loyalty discount, you can get a olde tyme pick-up truck for about $20,000.

Also, impressive for this price, Chevy still gives you A/C, a color LCD radio display with USB port, plus all of the federal safety goodies: traction control, stability control, multiple airbags, etc.

The most basic Ford truck comes in at $25,000 for a regular cab short bed, with automatic transmission (no manual offered).

The simplest Ram truck is the, Ram 1500 Tradesman, which runs $26,000 for a regular cab short bed 4x2, automatic transmission only. 
