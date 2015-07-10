Uber: "Platform" or "Employer"?

Uber has been under a lot of scrutiny for its practices lately, including a California labor dispute in which Uber was found to be an employer.
Uber maintains that it is a "platform" which arranges rides between customers and drivers.
The problem I have with this claim is that Uber has very strict rules about who can use its platform to be a driver. Some examples:
- Cars must be newer than certain years (depends on market)
- Cars must be safety inspected above and beyond local registration requirements
- Drivers must pass background checks, including driving records
- Drivers are not allowed to carry firearms
- Drivers must be 21 years old (older than legal adult age of 18)
At what point does this list of requirements tip the scales from "platform" to "employer"?
